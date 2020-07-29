Police seeking victims in possible indecent exposure case in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a possible indecent exposure case in northwest Oklahoma City.

Officials say they were called to the parking lot of a shopping center near N.W. 63rd and May following a report of an indecent exposure.

Around 8 p.m. on July 20, store employees told police that they saw a man expose himself to two young children after the family shopped at Dollar Tree.

However, officers have not been able to find the victims in the case.

If you were in the area on that date and have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

