HOLDENVILLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in one Oklahoma community say a six-month investigation has ended with a major bust.
On Oct. 25, various local and federal law enforcement agencies executed two simultaneous search warrants in Holdenville following a six-month investigation into methamphetamine distribution.
In all, officials seized 23 pounds of methamphetamine.
Some of the individuals who were arrested include:
- Benjamin Cullum
- George York
- Emily Yahola
- Meredith Fassette
- William Sanford
- Timothy Reid
- Andrew Ervin
- Jaran Collis
- Jeffrey Cowell
- Mayce Griggs
- Misty Wyatt
- Rickie Andrews.
Officials say the anticipated charges include trafficking in methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine, child neglect, and maintaining a dwelling where drugs are sold.
The investigation is still ongoing and further arrests are expected.
Anyone with crime tips within the Hughes, Seminole, and Pontotoc County areas are encouraged to submit them to the Task Force.