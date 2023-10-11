SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police Department’s Street Narcotics Unit recently removed drugs and firearms off of the streets in Spencer.

According to OKCPD, the incident happened near the 4800-block of Chester Street in Spencer, Oklahoma, where authorities found and seized around 3 pounds of meth, 1/4-pound of fentanyl and four firearms.

Firearms seized in Spencer, OK. Image courtesy Oklahoma City Police Department. Drugs seized in Spencer, OK. Image courtesy Oklahoma City Police Department.

The investigation led to the arrests of 64-year-old Kevin Ross and 37-year-old Morgan Breen, officials say.

Kevin Ross. Image courtesy Oklahoma City Police Department. Morgan Breen. Image courtesy Oklahoma City Police Department.

No more information is available at this time.