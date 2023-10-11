SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police Department’s Street Narcotics Unit recently removed drugs and firearms off of the streets in Spencer.
According to OKCPD, the incident happened near the 4800-block of Chester Street in Spencer, Oklahoma, where authorities found and seized around 3 pounds of meth, 1/4-pound of fentanyl and four firearms.
The investigation led to the arrests of 64-year-old Kevin Ross and 37-year-old Morgan Breen, officials say.
No more information is available at this time.