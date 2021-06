OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police say they are working to identify a serial burglary suspect, who is accused of breaking into a family’s home as they slept.

Around 11:45 p.m. on June 23, Oklahoma City police say a man broke into a home near Tinker Air Force Base while the family slept.

Investigators say he is believed to be the same person responsible for similar burglaries across the metro.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.