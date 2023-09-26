EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Three women are arrested by Edmond Police after a year long investigation at World Massage Spa on 4th street.

“We’ve received numerous tips from other law enforcement agencies, members of our community, business owners around the community of Edmond, that there may be some illegal activities going on in these massage parlors….this one in particular,” said Emily Ward, with Edmond Police.

Ward said 49-year-old Yeong Jeoung Kim, 41-year-old Vipada Dozaki and 74-year-old Myong Chil Witt were arrested.

Myong Chil Witt. Image courtesy Edmond Police. Vipada Dozaki. Image courtesy Edmond Police. Yeong Jeoung Kim. Image courtesy Edmond Police.

“We had a joint effort with several other agencies to do an undercover sting to go in and see if these individuals would solicit our undercover agents….and it was successful,” said Ward.

All three are facing charges related to prostitution and unlawful activities at world massage spa.

“But this is a ring. It’s a group of people and they kind of move around.” said Ward.

News 4 went to several massage places in Edmond, including World Massage Spa, to see if business has been affected by situations like this. No one would go on camera or there was a language barrier.

“We really want to crack down on these to make our community a safe place, not only for our citizens and people visiting, but other business owners. This has been going on for quite some time behind the scenes,” said Ward.