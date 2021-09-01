Police shoot man while responding to domestic disturbance in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Lawton police shot a man Wednesday while responding to a domestic disturbance.

Police were called to the 1400 block of Northwest 15th Street regarding a domestic disturbance involving a weapon, according to Lawton police.

Officers arrived and at some point the man was shot. Details were not provided on what led up to the shooting, or if the man was holding a weapon or had attempted to use a weapon when he was shot.

“No officers were injured during this incident,” Lawton police said.

The man was transported to a hospital where he is currently recovering, according to police officials.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents are taking over the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

No further information was provided.