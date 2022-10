MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Midwest City police responded to a shooting at the 1300 block of McGregor Drive Thursday afternoon.

Officers say they located a 17-year-old male that had been shot once in the leg. The victim was transported to a local hospital following the incident.

According to officials, the victim is expected to recover.

Police are still investigating the incident.