OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Investigators say a driver who crashed a car along a busy roadway was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Early Sunday morning, Oklahoma City police were called to a crash near N.E. 122nd and Broadway Extension.

When officers arrived at the scene, they realized the driver was actually suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

At this point, investigators do not know when or why the driver was shot.

Authorities say alcohol may have played a role in the crash.