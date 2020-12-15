Police: Shots fired during chase, 4 arrested

Chase comes to an end near Eastern and Kilpatrick Turnpike

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say shots were fired during a police chase early Tuesday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Edmond police were called to the Coffee Creek apartments after receiving a report about a stolen vehicle.

Officers eventually caught up to the suspects near Broadway and Memorial Rd.

At that point, investigators say someone inside the vehicle fired a shot at police. The officers did not return fire.

Authorities say the vehicle ended up crashing near Eastern Ave. and the Kilpatrick Turnpike.

Four people bailed out of the car, but officers were able to take all four into custody.

Investigators found two guns inside the vehicle.