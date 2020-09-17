Police: Son arrested after allegedly killing father, stuffing body in toolbox

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials have released more information about a man whose body was found stuffed inside a metal toolbox on Wednesday.

Shortly before 12 p.m. on Wednesday, a woman called 911 to say that she was concerned that something had happened to her father.

As a result of the concern, officers decided to perform a welfare check at a home in the 1900 block of S.W. 10th St.

When police arrived at the scene, they ultimately found the body of 71-year-old Esteban Tapia inside a metal toolbox behind the home.

Photo goes with story
A man’s body was found inside a large toolbox at an Oklahoma City residence.

Investigators say Tapia’s body showed injuries consistent with homicide.

Authorities say they learned that 31-year-old Francisco Tapia had become angry at his father, killed him and then placed him in the toolbox.

Francisco Tapia was arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder.

