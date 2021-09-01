Police: Son suspected in murder of Oklahoma City couple

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City investigators say they believe they have solved a case involving the double murder of an Oklahoma couple.

Around 10:15 a.m. on Aug. 21, Oklahoma City police were called to a double homicide at a home near N.W. 32nd and May Ave.

When officers arrived at the home, they found two bodies that appeared to have been stabbed to death.

Investigators identified the victims as 59-year-old Kim Nguyen and 56-year-old Van Thiet Tran.

Authorities soon learned that a suicide they worked on during the early morning hours of Aug. 21 was connected to the murders.

Officials say around 5 a.m. on Aug. 21, police learned that a person had committed suicide by jumping from the Scissortail Bridge onto the interstate.

Investigators identified the man as 19-year-old Kenny Tran, the son of the couple found in the home.

Officers believe Kenny Tran killed his parents and subsequently took his own life. At this point, a motive is unknown.