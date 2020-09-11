Police standoff occurring in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond police are at the scene of a standoff.
The standoff is occurring in the area of Danforth and Coltrane.
An unconfirmed number of people are inside a residence, refusing to come out and speak with officers.
“There are some people inside that we want to talk to, and they’re not coming out. Right now that’s all I can say,” said Emily Ward, Edmond Police Department’s Public Information Officer.
Officers are using a PA system in an attempt to negotiate with the individuals inside.
Ward has not yet released details on why officers want to speak with those inside the residence.
