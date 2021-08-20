Police still investigating deadly shooting in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say they are still investigating a deadly shooting in Oklahoma City that claimed the life of one man.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday night, officers were called to a report of gunshots being heard in the 7000 block of W. Britton Rd.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators learned that the victim and 60-year-old Christopher Nash were involved in an altercation that escalated.

Christopher Nash

Nash was arrested on a complaint of second-degree murder.

Currently, the case is still an open investigation.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.