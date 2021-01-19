Police still investigating deadly shooting in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are still investigating after a man was shot and killed in southwest Oklahoma City last week.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on Jan. 15, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported domestic disturbance at a home in the 3200 block of S. Woodward Ave.

When officers arrived, they learned that the home was actually the scene of a shooting.

Investigators found 57-year-old Michael Williams suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

Authorities say they believe that there was some type of altercation between Williams and a woman. Officials allege that Williams assaulted a female and was then shot by 33-year-old Michael Vetter.

Vetter was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Officials say the investigation is still ongoing, and they are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.