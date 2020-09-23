Police still searching for driver after truck slams into Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are searching for a driver who crashed into the side of a house in southwest Oklahoma City early Wednesday morning.

“I heard a big explosion and I thought it might’ve been like thunder or something,” said neighbor Jerry Davis.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, investigators say residents heard a loud crash near S.W. 44th and Agnew.

“I was sleeping in my chair, heard a bang and then heard a big crash. Come running out with a phone in my hand, calling 911 and then noticed the truck in my neighbor’s house,” said Kim Tanksley.

Neighbors told KFOR that the driver of a truck crashed through a fence before slamming into the side of a nearby house.

“They had jumped a curb, took out my fence and all my plants and my tree and then went into my neighbor’s house,” said Tanksley.

Officers and Oklahoma City firefighters worked to stabilize the home to prevent part of it from collapsing.

“This was kind of a rude awakening hearing the big boom like it was,” said Davis.

By the time Oklahoma City police officers arrived, the driver had already fled the scene.

Fortunately, the homeowner was not injured in the crash.

“I’m very glad that my neighbor’s alright, cause it was very scary coming out and seeing a truck in my neighbor’s house,” said Tanksley.

