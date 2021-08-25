Police still searching for man accused of sexually assaulting teenagers in the metro

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department said they are in search of a man in Oklahoma City who they claim is coaxing teenage girls into his pickup truck and sexually assaulting them.

“We know because of statistics that this person is likely to attempt and commit this crime again,” said Amanda Kemp, Senior Dir. Of Violence Prevention & Response at the YWCA in OKC.

Police and the public are racing to find the mystery-man behind these sexual assaults.

“Something like this is always possible,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with Oklahoma City Police Department.

Both assaults were reported last week, and both teens shared similar stories with police.

One victim was picked up on N.W. 10th St. after the suspect asked if she wanted a ride.

He drove her to a gravel road near the fairgrounds and sexually assaulted her. Then, he dropped her off at a nearby church.

“It’s really important to realize that this crime does happen, and it’s under reported, and people that commit this crime usually do it quite a few times,” said Kemp.

This suspect struck again.

This time, police say he grabbed the backpack of a girl and forced her into his truck near N.W. 6th and Walker. He sexually assaulted her a short time later and kept driving.

She noticed the truck doors unlocking, opened the door, and was able to jump out of the moving vehicle.

“You just never know who that person is when they pull over and ask you if you want a ride,” said MSgt. Knight.

Police were able to come up with a sketch of the man. They say he’s a white male in his 50’s or 60’s with white hair and a goatee.

“It’s the same trauma to our bodies, and our soul, and our spirit,” said Kemp. “This case is a little different because this person is a stranger.”

Kemp says women should be aware of their surroundings to prevent becoming a victim.

“To be alert, to be aware, and if something does happen, to make sure that you seek care,” she said.

Police describe the truck as a white Ford F150 FX4 Oklahoma Edition, 2016 or newer.

The truck has a distinctive double panel moon roof, a black grill with after-market brush guard and wheels.

It also has side mirrors that are black along with running boards.

If you are or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault, call the 24/7 hotline at (405) 943-7273.