Police still working standoff in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have made contact with someone inside a house where a standoff has been occurring. Officers rushed to the house after receiving a shots fired call at around 3 p.m. Friday.

“Me and my family are pretty scared,” said 11-year-old neighbor Aylin Saenz.

“It’s just so sad,” said Denise Wilson, a neighbor in the area. “You know, I don’t understand what brought this on, and, you know, it shouldn’t be happening.”

Neighbors like Wilson and Saenz saw a flood of law enforcement vehicles in front of their homes near St. Claire and 11th streets Friday night.

“You feel like you’re on a movie set or something; it just doesn’t seem to be real,” Wilson said.

Oklahoma City police said they didn’t have much to go on. They said they arrived on scene and determined it was a domestic shooting within the home.

Police officials said two people may have been in the home. Later in their interview, they said they couldn’t confirm how many were inside or if gunshots even happened at the residence because they couldn’t get in communication with anyone inside.

Officials said it was also unclear who called 911. Sgt. Jeff Dutton said he believed it was someone within the home who then went to a neighbor’s house.

“We really don’t have a lot of answers at this moment,” Dutton said.

According to Wilson, the neighborhood has had its issues in the past. She said she suspects it came from the house in question that police were looking into.

“We’ve seen people walk up and down the street in the middle of the night, you know, if we’re up or whatever, and you can hear maybe somebody arguing,” Wilson said.

Even the younger kids like Aylin Saenz said she was shocked when she heard what she thought were gunshots.

“We heard some gunshots and we came over here; our neighbor started asking us questions. There was a lot of people asking us what’s happening; it’s really scary,” Saenz said.

Stay with KFOR as this story develops.

Latest Stories