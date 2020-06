STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Stillwater Police Department says a resident is wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred in Tulsa over the weekend.

Police say 32-year-old Taylor Alcorn Gainey is wanted for the homicide that happened on Sunday in Tulsa. Details of the incident are unknown at this time.

Gainey is 5’10” and weighs approximately 170 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

2017 mugshot of Taylor Alcorn Gainey

If you have any information, call police.