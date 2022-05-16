OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing more information about an officer-involved shooting in Oklahoma City.

Around 4:30 p.m. on May 13, the Oklahoma City Police Tactical Unit and Bomb Squad began to serve a search warrant and arrest warrant a home in the 15000 block of Haley Dr. in southeast Oklahoma City.

As officers began moving onto the property, investigators say 51-year-old Darren Soloman stepped out of the house with what appeared to be a pistol.

“Mr. Solomon assumed a shooter’s stance and aimed the pistol at the police helicopter, which was circling overhead,” a release from the police department read.

At that point, Solomon was shot by members of the tactical team.

Officials say Solomon was rushed to OU Medical Center, which is where he remains.

Investigators later learned that the pistol was a pellet gun that looked identical to a real gun.

Authorities say they also found materials consistent with the manufacturing of improvised explosive devices at the home.

The search and arrest warrant that brought the team to the home in the first place was for two counts of manufacturing an incendiary device and one count of manufacturing an explosive device.