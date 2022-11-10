OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – According to Oklahoma City Police, the driver involved in the deadly crash that killed OKCPD Sergeant Meagan Burke had drugs in his system at the time of the crash.

On September 29, Sgt. Meagan Burkes was killed in a head-on collision along I-44 on her way home from work.

The driver involved in that deadly crash was also allegedly responsible for another crash that killed a bicyclist on June 8.

The driver has been identified as Victor Kenneth Fraser Jr.

According to a report from the Oklahoma City Police Department, Fraser had methamphetamines and marijuana in his system at the time of the crash that killed Sgt. Burke.

Police say Fraser was arrested Wednesday night and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of manslaughter in the first degree and DUI-drugs.