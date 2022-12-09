MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Moore say a man was taken into custody after leading them on a short chase through neighborhoods.

Officials say it all started when they responded to a call about a man brandishing a gun.

Police were able to speak with the suspect, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of a car.

While speaking with him, authorities say the suspect put the car in driver and took off, leading them on a chase through neighborhood streets.

Eventually, the suspect crashed into a fence near 19th and Telephone Rd.

The suspect’s name has not been released.