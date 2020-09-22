Police: Suspect crashes into vehicle while running from Oklahoma City police

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was a chaotic scene after a driver tried to run from police along a busy interstate on Monday afternoon.

Oklahoma City police attempted to stop the driver in a red car, but the driver refused to pull over. Instead, the driver led officers on a short chase.

Shortly after the chase began, authorities determined it was too dangerous and called off the pursuit.

Moments later, the alleged suspect crashed and slammed into another car near I-40 and Shields.

At this point, it is not clear why the suspect ran in the first place.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic of the Red Cross

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter