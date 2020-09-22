Police: Suspect crashes into vehicle while running from Oklahoma City police

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was a chaotic scene after a driver tried to run from police along a busy interstate on Monday afternoon.

Oklahoma City police attempted to stop the driver in a red car, but the driver refused to pull over. Instead, the driver led officers on a short chase.

Shortly after the chase began, authorities determined it was too dangerous and called off the pursuit.

Moments later, the alleged suspect crashed and slammed into another car near I-40 and Shields.

At this point, it is not clear why the suspect ran in the first place.

