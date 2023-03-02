OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say they are still investigating a deadly shooting at a Hobby Lobby distribution center in central Oklahoma.

Around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting at the Hobby Lobby distribution center, located near S.W. 44th and Council Rd.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one person dead.

Initial reports indicated that an employee at the distribution center was having a disagreement with a manager.

At one point, the employee reportedly took out a weapon and shot the manager, who died at the scene.

Officials learned that the suspect was seen leaving the scene in a red Dodge Charger.

Around 7 p.m., authorities spotted the vehicle in Payne County and attempted to pull the driver over. However, the driver refused to stop and led them on a chase.

Eventually, the chase came to an end along Hwy 33, just northwest of Cashion, when the suspect reportedly crashed.

The driver refused to surrender peacefully and a standoff ensued.

Law enforcement officers from nearly a dozen different agencies responded to the scene.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say the suspect has died, but are not providing any further details about the case.

Trooper Eric Foster, with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, confirmed to KFOR that the Dodge Charger’s license plate matched the one seen leaving the distribution center. Also, he says the suspect’s description matched as well.