OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are asking for the public’s help as they investigate an armed robbery at a dispensary in northeast Oklahoma City.

Around 8 p.m. on June 16, Oklahoma City police were called to an armed robbery of a dispensary in the 1000 block of N.E. 63rd St.

Investigators say a man armed with a gun walked into the store, pointed the gun at the clerk, and fired a round near him.

Surveillance cameras captured him making the employees tape their ankles together with electrical tape.

Authorities say the suspect got away with cash and cannabis.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.