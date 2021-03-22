Police: Teenage suspect in fatal Oklahoma City drive-by shooting accidentally shoots himself later in the day

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say a teenage victim in an accidental shooting turned out to be the suspect in a deadly altercation in northwest Oklahoma City on Friday.

“There’s a dead guy in my front yard. I didn’t start thinking about it until later,” a woman who wanted to remain anonymous, fearing for her safety, told News 4. “I ran in and called 911 real quick and I said a guy’s been shot.”

It happened early Friday morning near NW 23rd and I-44.

According to Oklahoma City Police Department, a bicyclist, who’s been identified as 51-year-old Rodney Branch, was shot while riding his bike.

Branch died a short time later at a local hospital.

“It appears that it was during that altercation that he was shot and killed,” MSgt. Gary Knight said.

Shortly after the deadly shooting, police responded to an accidental shooting a few blocks away.

On Monday, police confirmed both shootings are connected.

“As it turns out, the person who was shot in the accidental shooting was also the suspect from the homicide case,” Knight said.

Knight said the 15-year-old suspect, who News 4 is not naming until charges are filed, accidentally shot himself.

“He had a wound to his abdomen and his hand. It was one shot,” Knight said.

The news comes as yet another shock for the people who live in the normally quiet community, especially for the woman who rushed to Branch’s side as he took his final breaths.

“I was maybe the last voice he ever heard,” she said.