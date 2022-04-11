OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in the dark of night by a suspect in a Halloween mask.

It happened just before midnight Monday near Northwest 50th and Portland.

Police have little to go on as they search for the suspect.

Police lights filled a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood in the early hours of April 11.

“A victim stated that he was at the mother of his child’s home,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “He had driven over there to see her.”

That was just before midnight.

As the man got out of his car, another pulled up.

“A guy gets out as he describes it, wearing a Halloween mask and simply opens fire on him,” Knight said. “He strikes him one time.”

The victim was able to call 911.

“Four police officers arrived, rendered aid,” Knight said. “He was transported to an area hospital. He was alert, awake.”

By the time officers got there, the suspect was long gone – but many questions remained.

The victim told police he did not know the person who shot him – and officials don’t have a good description of the shooter’s vehicle.

“It’s unclear what motivated this or if there’s anything that happened beforehand that precipitated it,” said Knight.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover – but police say the investigation is just beginning.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.