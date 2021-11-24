Police: Suspect injured after shooting at Oklahoma City officers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning.

Around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to an apartment complex near S.W. 84th and Western after a man called dispatchers and said he was going to start harming people.

When police arrived at the complex, authorities say the suspect started shooting at them. At that point, they returned fire and shot the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening.

No officers were injured in the incident, and two officers have been placed on paid administrative leave.

