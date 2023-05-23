LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Luther are searching for a suspect who allegedly tried to hit a police officer during a chase.

Around 9:45 p.m. on Monday, an officer with the Luther Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle for a minor traffic violation.

However, the driver refused to pull over and led police on a chase.

Investigators say the driver rammed several patrol units and even attempted to run over a Luther officer.

Officials say the officer fired multiple shots at the driver and was able to avoid being hit by the vehicle.

The chase came to an end when the suspect crashed along E. Hwy 66, near Post Rd., in Arcadia.

The suspect, who has since been identified as Leslie Murray, reported ran into a wooded area and avoided capture.

If you have any information on Murray’s whereabouts, call 911.