TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Tulsa say a man was taken into custody following a bizarre robbery.

Just before 12 p.m. on Feb. 25, officers with the Tulsa Police Department were called to an armed robbery at a Waffle House, located at Hwy 169 and 11th St.

While on the way to the scene, investigators spotted Victor DonJuan Medina running along a retaining wall of the highway.

Authorities learned that Medina allegedly ate at the Waffle House, paid for his meal and even tipped the waitress.

Then, he pulled out a gun and demanded cash from the register.

Medina was arrested on a complaint of robbery with a firearm.