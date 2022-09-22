OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around midnight on Thursday morning, Oklahoma City police officer made a traffic stop near S.W. 104th and Western Ave.

The suspect pulled over in the parking lot of a McAlister’s Deli.

Officials say the man got out of his car with a weapon, and that’s when the officer shot him.

The suspect survived and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say they have since learned that the driver was responsible for a stabbing at a nearby home. The victim in that case is expected to be OK.