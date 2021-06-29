Police: Suspect steals car, crashes into gas pump

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One man is in custody after he allegedly drove a stolen car into a gas pump in Oklahoma City.

Investigators say it all started around 2:30 a.m. when a suspect stole a vehicle from the OnCue near N.W. 36th and May Ave.

The suspect drove north on May Ave., going about 100 miles per hour. However, officials say he didn’t make it very far.

The driver lost control and ended up crashing into a gas pump near N.W. 50th and May.

Fortunately, the gas pump was not in operation so crews didn’t need to worry about a potential fire or gas leak.

The suspect was injured, so he was taken to a nearby hospital before being arrested.