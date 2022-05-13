OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say a child is home safe following a terrifying theft in Oklahoma City.

Around 11:15 p.m. on May 12, Oklahoma City police were called to an area near N.W. 23rd and Portland Ave. following a report of a stolen vehicle.

According to the police report, the victim called 911 and said someone stole his car with his 3-year-old child in the backseat.

When officers arrived in the area, they were met by a woman who told them that she found a young child nearby.

The report states the witness saw the child “sitting in his car seat in front of the building with no one around him.”

Authorities were able to quickly reunite the child with his parents.

The victim told investigators that he went to the Boost Mobile store near N.W. 23rd and Portland Ave.

He told police that he went into the store, and left his child in the car. When he came out of the store, he says his car and his son were gone.

Authorities watched surveillance footage and saw a suspect get into the victim’s car and drive eastbound on N.W. 23rd St.

“On the camera footage it did not appear that [the suspect] realized that [the child] was in the back seat of the car at that time, but we do know that [the suspect] dropped [the child] off in front of the Boost Mobile Store,” the report states.

Officers later found the victim’s vehicle abandoned near I-40 and Meridian.