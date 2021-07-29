Police: Suspect targeting older Oklahomans with latest scam

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police say they are warning older Oklahomans about a scam that is targeting their hard-earned money.

In the last few days, Oklahoma City police officials say they have learned of several scam calls targeting older Oklahomans.

Officials say the scammer calls the victim with detailed information about a relative of the victim, and says their loved one is in jail. The scammer tells the victim that they need to provide cash for a bond.

Authorities say that because of the detailed information the suspect has, many of the victims felt like his claims were legitimate.

At that point, a person comes to the victims’ homes to collect the money.

Officials say the suspect is targeting primarily older victims.

Police officials stress that the jail system does not work that way.

If you receive a similar call, call 911 and make a police report.