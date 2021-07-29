Police: Suspect targeting older Oklahomans with latest scam

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police lights

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police say they are warning older Oklahomans about a scam that is targeting their hard-earned money.

In the last few days, Oklahoma City police officials say they have learned of several scam calls targeting older Oklahomans.

Officials say the scammer calls the victim with detailed information about a relative of the victim, and says their loved one is in jail. The scammer tells the victim that they need to provide cash for a bond.

Authorities say that because of the detailed information the suspect has, many of the victims felt like his claims were legitimate.

At that point, a person comes to the victims’ homes to collect the money.

Officials say the suspect is targeting primarily older victims.

Police officials stress that the jail system does not work that way.

If you receive a similar call, call 911 and make a police report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter