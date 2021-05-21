Police: Suspect threatened clerk with gun in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials in Oklahoma City are asking for the public’s help after a customer allegedly threatened a store clerk.

Authorities with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to a convenience store near 10th and MacArthur Blvd. following a disturbance with a customer.

Investigators say it all started when a customer became upset with the clerk.

At one point, the alleged suspect pulled out a gun, pointed it at him, and threatened him.

Now, police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man captured on the store’s surveillance cameras.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.