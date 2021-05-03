Police: Suspect trapped officer after slamming into patrol car, opened fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing more information related to an officer-involved shooting in northeast Oklahoma City.

Around 2:15 a.m. on May 1, officials say Officer Samuel Flowers was driving south on Martin Luther King Blvd. on his way to a disturbance call.

While driving, investigators say 37-year-old Quinton Pace hit Flowers’ patrol car several times before both vehicles were disabled at N.E. 52nd St.

Officials say Flowers was trapped inside his vehicle after the crash as Pace allegedly got out of his car with a gun and began firing at Flowers.

Flowers was able to fire his gun through his patrol car’s windshield and driver’s side window, hitting Pace.

Flowers was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries, while Pace was also treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Pace was arrested on complaints of shooting with intent to kill, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and using a firearm while committing a felony.