OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing more information about a deadly officer-involved shooting in a rural part of Oklahoma County.

A string of police cars and other law enforcement vehicles is not a common sight for residents in this rural spot of Oklahoma City.

“It’s scary to know that you’re that close to it because you’ve been secure here for 34 years, and then all of a sudden, you know, you’re not,” said Marlene Finch, a resident in the area.

On Tuesday morning, Oklahoma City police responded to a travel trailer at a property near S.E. 134th and Harrah Rd. after learning about a suspect wanted for an out-of-state warrant.

As officers searched the trailer and lifted up a mattress, police saw 38-year-old Timothy Johnson hiding in a storage area, armed with a pistol.

Authorities say Johnson immediately opened fire on the officers.

All three officers returned fire and ran to safety outside of the trailer.

One of the officers suffered a non-life threatening injury when he was hit in the face by flying debris during the shootout. He was treated and released from a local hospital.

OKCPD’s Tactical Team was activated and responded to the scene. They made entry to the trailer where they found Johnson deceased.

As for Finch, she says this isn’t the first time there has been an issue at the property.

“The last year we’ve had gas stolen from our vehicles, and they come across the street and through our property,” she said.

Finch and other residents say they are going to keep a close eye on what is going on around them.

“I’ve never had to lock my doors. I just felt comfortable. But, yeah, in the last year, we lock our doors, we lock our cars, you know, just to be safe,” she said.

All three officers who fired their weapons have been placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The officers were identified as Sgt. Cody Rodgers, Officer David Mauck, and Officer Elisa McCoy.