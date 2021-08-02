Police: Teen accidentally shot, killed mother before turning gun on himself

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing new details about a double shooting that left two people dead in Del City.

At 11:22 p.m. on July 31, Del City officers were called to a reported shooting at a home near S.E. 15th St. and S. Sunnylane Rd.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the head lying in the street. Investigators found a firearm next to his body.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

As police went inside the home, officers found a woman in the kitchen with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim, identified as 36-year-old Stephanie Rowshawne Jennings, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses believe that the male was sitting in the living room handling a firearm when it went off. The bullet traveled through a wall and hit his mother in the head.

The male then ran outside where he shot himself in the head.

