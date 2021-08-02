Police: Teen accidentally shot, killed mother before turning gun on himself

Deadly double shooting in Del City

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing new details about a double shooting that left two people dead in Del City.

At 11:22 p.m. on July 31, Del City officers were called to a reported shooting at a home near S.E. 15th St. and S. Sunnylane Rd.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the head lying in the street. Investigators found a firearm next to his body.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

As police went inside the home, officers found a woman in the kitchen with a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim, identified as 36-year-old Stephanie Rowshawne Jennings, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses believe that the male was sitting in the living room handling a firearm when it went off. The bullet traveled through a wall and hit his mother in the head.

The male then ran outside where he shot himself in the head.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

