OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are releasing more information about a deadly shooting at an Arby’s in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 7:15 p.m. on Sept. 12, Oklahoma City police were called to the Arby’s restaurant near Memorial Rd. and MacArthur Blvd. following a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 28-year-old Dquan Brown inside the restaurant, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to OU Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators learned that Brown and a 16-year-old were involved in an argument at the restaurant.

During the disagreement, authorities say the teenager went out to his car and returned to the restaurant with a gun. At that point, he reportedly shot Brown.

The teen was found a short distance away from the restaurant and taken into custody.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.