OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say an arrest has been made after a teenager was killed in a shooting in Oklahoma City.

Around 11 p.m. on Jan. 9, officers were called to a home near N.W. 107th and Mantle Drive, not too far from Hefner and Rockwell.

“When officers arrived there, they found one young man deceased,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “He appeared to have been shot to death. It’s unclear what led up to it.”

Police identified the victim as 17-year-old Trenton Knight, who was at the home with several other teenagers when a gun went off.

“Don’t know if they were playing with a gun or if this was an intentional act,” Knight said. “At this point, we’re still trying to work all that out.”

When officers got there, they say the person who pulled the trigger had already left.

Authorities arrested 18-year-old Prince Ordu on a complaint of second-degree murder.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405)297-1200.