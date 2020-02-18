Police: Teen arrested for murder following deadly shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are still investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured another on Monday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting near S.W. 20th and MacArthur Blvd.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 24-year-old Randell Dukes III dead from a gunshot wound. Another victim, 19-year-old Alandis Dukes, was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities say they were able to find the alleged suspect, 18-year-old Gael Zamores, as he was leaving the scene.

Zamores was arrested on complaints of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Although an arrest has been made, officials say they are still investigating the crime.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.