Police: Teen arrested for murder following deadly shooting

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are still investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured another on Monday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting near S.W. 20th and MacArthur Blvd.

Golden Rule Trailer Park shooting

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 24-year-old Randell Dukes III dead from a gunshot wound. Another victim, 19-year-old Alandis Dukes, was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities say they were able to find the alleged suspect, 18-year-old Gael Zamores, as he was leaving the scene.

Zamores was arrested on complaints of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Gael Zamores
Gael Zamores

Although an arrest has been made, officials say they are still investigating the crime.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

Share this story

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter