PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Payne County District Attorney’s Office filed two counts of second-degree murder against an 18-year-old Rogers County man on Thursday.

Police say he was driving in excess of 150 miles per hour Oct. 15 when a crash occurred and two people were killed.

Luke C. House; Courtesy: Rogers County Sheriff’s Office

Stillwater Police investigators say Luke Christopher House was driving a white Ford Mustang eastbound in the westbound lanes of State Highway 51 (6th Avenue) towards Country Club Road around 4:15 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, when he struck Virginia Winston and Jeremi Smith, who were in their red Chevy Impala in the outside westbound lane.

“The Ford Mustang struck the Chevy Impala head on,” said the Stillwater Police Department. “The Ford Mustang continued traveling eastbound and debris from the Mustang struck an occupied parked vehicle in the parking lot at OnCue and several unoccupied vehicles in an adjacent dealership parking lot.”

Authorities say House was flown from the scene to Saint Francis and was released on Sunday, Oct. 16, while Virginia Winston was flown to OU Medical Center where she remains hospitalized.

The passengers of both vehicles – 18-year-old Ryan Begnaud of Austin, TX, and 40-year-old Jeremi Smith of Oklahoma City, OK – were killed.

Vehicle data was obtained and examined from both vehicles and the data showed House was driving in excess of 150 mph at the time of the crash, according to the Stillwater Police Department.

The Rogers County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) arrested House without incident Thursday, Oct. 20, and has since posted his $100,000 bond.

This case remains under investigation by Stillwater Police Department.

If you have any information about this crash, please contact the Stillwater Police Department at 405-372-4171.