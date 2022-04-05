MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing more details after a teenager was found shot to death in Moore.

Around 10:30 p.m. on April 3, officers with the Moore Police Department were called to a crash near N.W. 26th and Santa Fe. Ave.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the body of a man.

Investigators say the victim, identified as 18-year-old Raul Fraire-Valdonvinos, appeared to have been shot before the crash.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

If you have any information, call the Moore Police Department at (405) 793-4315.