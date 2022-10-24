OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they search for clues in an unsolved murder.

On March 6, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting near Rockwell Ave. and Wilshire Blvd.

Investigators say 19-year-old Malachi Titus and a friend left an event, and they were followed. At some point, their vehicle was hit by several rounds of bullets.

“When they left the parking lot, they were followed out by a vehicle. The vehicle followed behind the victim’s vehicle until it stopped at a red light at Rockwell and Wilshire. The suspect vehicle drove along the driver’s side of the vehicle and shot over 30 times at the victim’s vehicle,” said Detective Matthew Finley, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Titus was killed in the shooting.

Now, detectives are releasing surveillance footage that they say might help solve the case.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.