Police: Teen on a bicycle was hit and killed in Moore

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a teenager has died after being hit by a car in Moore.

Around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, officers with the Moore Police Department were called to a car accident involving a bicyclist near S.E. 19th and Eastern.

When officers arrived at the scene, they realized that a teenage driver hit another teenager, who was riding a bicycle, along Eastern Ave.

Officials say both were headed southbound at the time.

Sadly, the teen on the bicycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The driver remained on the scene, made no attempt to flee. Again the driver’s a juvenile, so the parents responded and we’ve had full cooperation from all parts,” said Lt. Kyle Johnson, with the Moore Police Department.

Investigators say the driver showed no signs of impairment, so no arrests were made.