OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are searching for a suspect who shot a teenager in northeast Oklahoma City.

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday morning, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting at a home near N.E. 63rd and Santa Fe.

Investigators say a teenager answered his front door and was met by several strangers. At that point, the man said he was shot.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.