OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Yukon woman said she and her friend were pulled over in December after leaving an area motel.

Right before the stop, she says she spoke with a 911 dispatcher because they noticed a police car following them for an extended amount of time.

“When I realized there was a cop behind [us], I called in to dispatch and dispatch asked me if I was going to comply with their officers, which I proceeded to do. When I hung up with dispatch, I was going to start recording,” she said.

“There was nothing to hide, guilty people don’t call for help,” she added.

The woman said in a matter of seconds, officers were at their doors.

“They made us get out of the vehicle… they separated us, they didn’t let us have no interaction,” she said.

An incident report provided by police says the officers initially made the stop because the driver failed to make a complete stop at a stop sign and was driving without a valid license.

The report also notes that a follow-up search of the vehicle produced illegal drugs and weapons.

“I hold a medical marijuana card, there was less than an ounce in the vehicle… the driver also held a medical marijuana card. There [were] two guns in the vehicle but both were registered to the driver,” she claimed.

The driver was ultimately arrested for a series of seven violations but has not been formally charged.

However, Yukon police said the woman’s cellphone was seized because the driver implicated her in a crime.

In an email to News 4, the department’s deputy chief said she “aided [the driver] in the selling of illegal narcotics and her cell phone contained related evidence”.

The woman wasn’t and has not been charged with a crime; she maintains neither she nor the driver did anything wrong.

“The best information I was given was to seek an attorney to get my stuff back but I was never criminally charged so why is any of my stuff being held,” the woman asked.

OKC attorney Tony Coleman of Coleman Law Firm, PLLC, said the warrantless seizure raises questions about a possible violation of her due process rights.

“Within a reasonable amount of time, usually it’s within ten days of their attempt to seize a particular item, the individual whose property was taken will receive mailed notice of forfeiture and seizure. This is where the law enforcement agency makes it known why they’re taking this item, and then you have about 40 days in which to file an answer,” Coleman said.

“[Police] don’t get to take your property and hold onto it and claim that they’re using it for the purposes of conducting an investigation. There cannot be a taking of any kind without due process,” he said Friday in an interview with the station.

While Coleman is not representing the woman, he was consulted to help clarify search and seizure laws as well as drivers’ rights.

“Every individual in these continental United States and even Oklahoma is entitled to notice and a chance to be heard. So now when we have a situation where at least 30 days has passed by, property that was taken from an individual doing a traffic stop, no criminal charges have come forward. That individual is entitled to have their property returned to them,” he added.

KFOR requested body camera footage of the stop, but was told it can’t be released because there is an open investigation into one of the subjects involved in the incident.

“People’s lives are on their phones and memories and everything,” said the woman, who says the phone contains information critical to her children’s medical records and health insurance.

“I just want my stuff back.”