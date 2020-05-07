Live Now
Police: Three McDonald’s employees injured after shooting in Oklahoma City over COVID-19 dining room policy

Shooting over COVID-19 dining room policy at McDonald's near S.W. 8th and Penn

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Three employees were injured after a shooting at a McDonald’s in Oklahoma City over the restaurant’s COVID-19 dining room policy.

Police say it started around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening when a women entered the McDonald’s near S.W. 89th and Penn expecting to be able to sit down and eat. Because of COVID-19, employees told the woman that McDonald’s dining rooms are still closed.

The suspect refused to leave and a physical altercation ensued between the suspect and an employee. 

The suspect exited the store briefly, but returned with a handgun. 

Police say she fired approximately three rounds in the restaurant. 

One employee was hit in the arm, a second was hit with shrapnel in the neck/shoulder and a third employee was hit with shrapnel in the side. Two of the employees are 16 years old, according to police. They were all taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

Officials tell KFOR original reports indicated there were two suspects, however, it was later determined there was only one suspect.

She was located a few blocks south of the McDonald’s and taken into custody without incident. Her name will be released later on Thursday.

Police say as all Oklahomans cope with the pandemic, they are also thinking about their own safety as they investigate the scene.

“We just take extra precautions for our personal safety and the safety of witnesses, suspects and victims,” said Captain Beck.

KFOR also talked to many of the employees, who did not want to go on camera, as they were shaken up and worried about their friends’ safety.

They say in all, there were about eight employees inside and they all ran for the back door when the gunfire started.

