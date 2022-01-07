Police: Traffic confrontation leads to deadly shooting

One person was killed in a shooting in the intersection of Penn and Reno in Oklahoma City.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say no arrests have been made in connection with a deadly shooting on Thursday evening.

Around 7 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were called to a shooting in the area of Reno Ave. and Pennsylvania Ave.

When police arrived on the scene, they found one person dead inside a vehicle at the intersection.

Investigators have since learned that the shooting appears to have stemmed from a traffic confrontation, which resulted in the victim being shot.

Currently, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.