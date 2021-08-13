Police: Traffic stop leads Oklahoma officers to $98,000 worth of methamphetamine

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Lawton say they have taken over two pounds of methamphetamine off of the streets following an arrest.

After pulling a vehicle over for a traffic stop, officers with the Lawton Police Department used a K-9 to determine if there was anything suspicious inside the car.

The K-9 alerted on the car, and detectives began searching the vehicle.

Authorities say they found a USPS box that contained 2.26 pounds of methamphetamine, which is worth about $98,000.

Police also arrested two people at the scene.

