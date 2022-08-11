OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An arsonist lighting up a parked car in broad daylight was caught on camera in Northwest Oklahoma City and fire investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect.

“I drove that thing everywhere,” said the car’s owner, Aaron Washam. “I did Uber and Lyft with that. It got like 35, 40 miles to the gallon on gas. It was a good car.”

And now it’s a total loss, the entire interior blackened and charred.



Charred vehicle. Image from KFOR.

Washam said he saw the stranger light his car on fire with his own eyes on the afternoon of August 5.

“I was in the house working,” he explained. “I saw some guy walking over. I thought he’d parked at the wrong house, maybe was going [next door.]”

Surveillance video from a neighboring home shows the suspect parking at the home on the 1900 block of West Park Place — near Northwest 10th St. and Pennsylvania Ave. – and walking up to Washem’s car.

“I heard some noises, and I came outside,” Washem continued.

The suspect is seen on video quickly pouring what appears to be a liquid through the car’s open window and then pulling out what looks like a lighter.

“I was just like ‘no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, don’t!’ and then it was on fire,” Washem said re-enacting how he ran with his arms out at the arsonist.

A ball of flames bursts inside the car and the arsonist ran back to his vehicle and takes off, leaving Washem and a neighbor to deal with the firey aftermath before firefighters could arrive.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department are asking the public to look closely at the surveillance video to and help them catch the suspect, who was seen driving a dark colored Ford Mustang with a soft top.

“Anytime you have something like this happen and you’re fortunate enough to have video of the situation, oftentimes someone in the public knows who that was and so, we work together as a community to solve these types of crimes, and we’re asking for the community’s help once again in this case,” shared OKC Fire Spokesman Benny Fulkerson.

Anyone with information is asked to call OKC Fire or Oklahoma City Crimestoppers at (405) 235-7300.